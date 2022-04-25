SCDNR: Man drowns after falling overboard in Lake Murray

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources says a man drowned after falling overboard in Lake Murray Monday. Newberry County Coroner Laura Kneece says the victim was 78-year-old Edgar Hofe, of Gettysburg, Pennsylvania.

Around 11:15 a.m., authorities say they were called in reference to an individual going overboard. Authorities searched the area and recovered Hofe’s body. According to SCDNR, he was not wearing a life jacket when he went overboard.

Officials say Hofe was visiting the area, staying at a rental home.