Newberry County authorities searching for missing boater

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Authorities in Newberry County are on the scene of a missing boater on Buffalo Creek near the Grant-Willams Estate. Officials say the boater was reported to have fallen overboard at about 11:15 a.m.

The Newberry County Sheriff’s Office, Rescue, EMS DNR, SLED Aviation, Irmo Fire, Lexington County Fire and Lexington County Sheriff’s Department are all reported to be on the scene.