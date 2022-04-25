SLED investigates death of federal inmate

Image: Lexington Sheriff's Department (Inmate: Charles Carlisle Plumley) was found dead while in custody April 23, 2022

Lexington SC (WOLO) — The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department is trying to determine how an inmate in Federal custody died over the weekend.

According to deputies, 39 year old Charles Plumley was in the custody of U.S. Marshals while being housed at the Lexington County Detention Center. Investigators say Plumley had been transported to the jail February 14, 2022 for an undisclosed charge.

Officials tell ABC Columbia News Plumley was found on dead on the evening of Saturday April 23, 2022, a little more than 2 months after his initial incarceration.

As is protocol for incidents of this nature, the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) has taken over the investigation to determine what led to Plumley’s death.

