USO receives donation from FBI Columbia Citizens Academy Alumni Association at CAE

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The FBI Columbia Citizens Academy Alumni Association is donating a small gift that’s making a big difference to our military members. They’ve donated more than 2,000 water bottles to the United States Organizations this afternoon.

This donation will be in support of the USO, which provides water bottles to U.S. military members who depart the airport for missions across the world.

USO members we spoke with tell us just how special this huge donation is.

