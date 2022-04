Cayce Municipal Court hearings cancelled for Tuesday, Thursday

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– All Cayce Municipal Court hearings scheduled for Tuesday and Thursday have been cancelled. If you were scheduled to appear, notice of your new court date will be mailed to your address on file with the Cayce Clerk of Court.

If you need to update your address or have questions, call the Cayce Municipal Court at 803-550-9550 and leave a voicemail.