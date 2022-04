Image: Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC)

Elgin, SC (WOLO) — Health Officials say a rabid bat was confirmed in Richland County.

DHEC officials say it was found near Wood Fox Drive and Singing Wood Lane in Elgin .

No people were in contact with the animal but four cats may have been exposed.

Officials say if you come in contact with an animal you suspect has rabies you should immediately wash the exposed area, seek medical attention, and contact DHEC.