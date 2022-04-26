More American households cutting back on streaming services

CNN– American households are tightening their budgets, and streaming services are taking a hit. Last week, Netflix announced it lost 200,000 subscribers in the first quarter and says it expects to lose a huge two million subscribers before July.

Experts say it’s a growing trend, with more households cutting streaming services in response to inflation. A new survey found 35% of Americans cut a monthly subscription to rein in their spending, while another 36% are considering it.