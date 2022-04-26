Richland Co. Deputies actively search for missing teen

Richland Co., SC, (WOLO) — The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is hoping you can give them some assistance in their active search for a missing teen.

Authorities tell ABC Columbia News, 15 year old Tyler Jackson was last seen around 8pm Monday evening in the Ringneck Duck Court area of Blythewood.

RCSD has been actively searching for Jackson since before 10:30 Monday night. Authorities say Jackson has a medical condition that requires supervision.

Jackson was last seen wearing black pants and a black shirt. If you see him, or know where he may be you’re urged to call 911.