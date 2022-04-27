Portion of F-16 jets arrive at CAE from McEntire Joint National Guard Base

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– F-16 jets from the South Carolina Air National Guard have relocated, temporarily, to the Columbia Metropolitan Airport. The Air National Guard is relocating some of its operations while the McEntire Joint National Guard Base is undergoing renovations.

On Wednesday, a portion of those aircrafts arrived at CAE.

A portion of the F-16s from @theSCANG 169FW arrived at CAE today. The rest of the fleet will arrive throughout the next couple weeks and will stay for six months while the runway at McEntire is resurfaced. #SCANGatCAE pic.twitter.com/4JPwY70K0Z — CAEAirport (@iFlyCAE) April 27, 2022

ABC Columbia was on hand last month at the airport, when the announcement was made. The National Guard will be temporarily stationed at CAE for roughly six months.

CAE’s director says the daily airport business will continue as usual, without disruption.