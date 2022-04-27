Registration opens for free Ram Foundation summer camp

Image: The Ram Foundation logo

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — The Ram Foundation is opening up registration for their free summer camp that promises to exercise children’s minds just as much as their bodies while school is out of session.

Organizers tell us the foundation which has been running for the past 14 years, provides a safe place for children to go during the summer months for a free 6 week experience. The Summer camp is open to underserved children in the Pinehurst Community of Columbia who are between the ages of 4 to 12, with students also attending in the age range of 14 to 16.

This year the Ram Foundation is partnering with Ezekiel Ministries to jump start the fun with a kick off celebration Saturday May 7, 2022 from 11am to allow children to build upon the Math and Reading skills they’ve obtained through the year without falling into the summer slump. This year they will also offer Dance, Drumming, Art, Sewing and Karate.

In addition to that, officials say the youth summer program also helps keep children from being exposed to adverse behaviors outside of the classroom that may influence them negatively. Program Founder Mary Stover says statistics show children are more susceptible to fall into the wrong crowds during summer break.

““Statistics show that crime rates increase among children and teens during the summer,” said Stover. “Gang recruitment increases, and they want to get them when they are young. We believe that if we can give a child a dream, something beyond what he or she sees every day, get them to open up their hearts and minds to the possibilities, it is better for the child. Without a dream, there is no purpose. So we try to give them that dream and something new to think about. Your conditions do not determine who you are. Your dream is real. Go for it.”

Registration is open now and runs through May 30, 2022. If you are interested you can click on the link provided below.

https://forms.gle/ocViQZbCXLDnDkLQ9