Saluda County deputies arrest armed robbery suspect who tried to flee into Lake Murray

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Saluda County Sheriff’s Office says an armed robbery suspect was arrested after he stole a kayak and attempted to escape into Lake Murray.

Tuesday evening, Saluda County deputies say they were called for report of a robbery involving a gun. Once on the scene, deputies say they learned that Justin Whitt assaulted the victim while he was robbing him before fleeing into the woods.

Authorities say the Bloodhound Tracking Team and Special Operation Team were brought in and a perimeter was set up. Investigators say Whitt was found off Cold Harbor Road after stealing a kayak and trying to escape into Lake Murray.

According to officials, Whitt is charged with strong armed robbery, two counts of larceny and trespassing. He was taken to the Saluda County Detention Center.