Activists speak out at the State House over failure to pass hate crime bill

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Activists groups, state lawmakers and dozens of supporters joined at the State House today, blaming the Senate for allowing South Carolina to be one of just two states failing to pass a hate crime bill. The bill, which is named after state senator and pastor Clementa Pickney, who was among the people killed in the Mother Emanuel AME Church shooting in 2015, would add criminal charges to offenses proven to be motivated by hate. However, the bill failed to pass the Senate this week.

Activists say they’ve had enough. The groups are encouraging individuals and businesses nationwide to stop doing business with South Carolina until the legislation is passed.

Wyoming is the only other state that have not passed a hate crime bill.