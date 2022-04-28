Biden wants $33B more to help Ukraine battle Russia

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Joe Biden is asking Congress for an additional $33 billion to help Ukraine fend off the Russian invasion. The money is expected to last for five months, and would be a big boost in U.S. efforts to bolster Kyiv in an intensifying war that’s showing no signs of ending anytime soon. Biden says the “cost of this fight is not cheap, but caving to aggression is going to be more costly.” The proposal has more than $20 billion in military assistance for Ukraine and for bolstering defenses in nearby countries. Biden is also seeking new powers to seize and repurpose the assets of Russian oligarchs.