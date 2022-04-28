Richland County Coroner releases name of pedestrian killed in hit and run on Farrow Road

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford released the name of a pedestrian who was killed in a hit and run collision on Farrow Road on Sunday. The coroner says the victim was 53-year-old Tommy Reese, of Columbia.

The Columbia Police Department says 23-year-old Kahlil Graham has been arrested in connection with this hit and run. Police say Graham did not call 911 or render aid after striking the victim.

Graham was taken to the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center. A surety bond is set at $250,000.