Richland County Coroner releases name of pedestrian killed in hit and run on Farrow Road

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford released the name of a pedestrian who was killed in a hit and run collision on Farrow Road on Sunday. The coroner says the victim was 53-year-old Tommy Reese, of Columbia.

The Columbia Police Department says 23-year-old Kahlil Graham has been arrested in connection with this hit and run. Police say Graham did not call 911 or render aid after striking the victim.

Kahlil Graham
Image: Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center

Graham was taken to the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center. A surety bond is set at $250,000.

