S.C. State University names its13th president

Image: South Carolina State University Alexander Conyers named 13th President of S.C. State University

Orangeburg, SC (WOLO) — The eight member Board of Trustees for South Carolina State University have formally announced their unanimous decision for the newest University leader.

Thursday the board unanimously voted in Manning, South Carolina native, Alexander Conyers as the 13th president for the HBCU. Conyers who comes to the University with more than 28 years of military service, is also a graduate of S.C. State where he earned a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice reform, a master’s degree in corrections from the University of South Carolina, and a second master’s degree for public administration from Troy University in North Carolina. Conyers is also a graduate of the FBI National Academy as well as the University of North Carolina.

“I am both humbled and excited about today’s vote by the Board of Trustees to name me president of SC State University,” Conyers said Thursday. “I thank the Board of Trustees for the trust they are placing in me to continue the momentum we have built at SC State University over the past year.”

Conyers went on to say that he appreciate being given the opportunity to bring the Board’s future vision of the university to fruition and is eager to “bring SC State to greater heights”.

Conyers has been leading the South Carolina State University for the past nine months. First, as acting president in July, and then in August of this year as interim president.