SCDOT honors Greenwood maintenance employee who lost his life on the job

SCDOT Workers Memorial SCDOT Workers Memorial Image: Matt Perron/ABC Columbia

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– This morning, the South Carolina Department of Transportation honored its employees who lost their lives on the job. Names fill the Workers Memorial wall at the department’s headquarters on Park Street, representing transportation employees across the state who died on the job, dating all the way back to the 1920s.

Thursday morning, officials added Greenwood maintenance employee Charles Kennedy, who died in June last year while on his way to a work site.