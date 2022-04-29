Dept. of Consumer Affairs releases annual ID Theft and Scams report

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Consumer Affairs released the 2021 ID Theft and Scams report. According to the report, South Carolina consumers lost more than $6.4 million to ID theft or scams last year.

In the Palmetto State, consumers filed 444 reports of identity theft, and 738 scam reports. Officials say 13.48% of reported identity thefts and 13.69% of reported scams came out of Richland County.

Consumer affairs officials say you should be on high alert as scammers reach out through phone calls, texts social media even fake websites.