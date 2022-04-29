FDA sets June meetings on COVID vaccines for youngest kids

By Matthew Perrone

WASHINGTON (AP)– The Food and Drug Administration has set tentative dates in June to publicly review COVID-19 vaccines for the youngest American children. The FDA said Friday it plans to convene its outside panel of vaccine experts on June 8, 21 and 22 to review applications from Moderna and Pfizer for vaccines in tots and babies. The dates are tentative and regulators said they will provide more details later. The announcement follows months of frustration from parents impatient to vaccinate their young children. FDA Chief Robert Califf said Friday the agency will make a decision as quickly as possible once it has all the data.