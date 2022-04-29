RiverDogs hosting N. Charleston ballplayers at ‘The Joe’ to finish game paused by gunfire

By Matt Dillane (WCIV)

The Charleston RiverDogs are helping some young baseball players finish up a game that was .

On Wednesday, ABC News 4 learned that the minor league team would be hosting a youth game prior to its home contest on May 3rd.

The earlier match will be from 5 p.m. until 6 p.m. and will be a resumption of the game interrupted by gunfire nearby on Monday.

“As a huge supporter of youth baseball, we felt that is was our responsibility to do something for these children that might help them move on from this traumatic experience”, said RiverDogs President and General Manager Dave Echols. “We have a tremendous opportunity, with what we do night in and night out, to help in difficult situations like these. Thankfully, with the help of the city of North Charleston and the North Charleston Recreation Department, we were able to put this special night together quickly.”

Major League Baseball is expected to buy tickets to the game for all three youth teams involved, plus hot a post-game picnic for them.

The Tampa Bay Rays- the RiverDogs MLB affiliate- are sending t-shirts and hats for the children.

“We are pleased that these children and their families will have an opportunity to finish this game at Joseph Riley Park prior to the RiverDogs hosting the Fayetteville Woodpeckers on Tuesday. We hope the experience at The Joe will be a small step towards helping those involved in that frightening incident,” said Peter Woodfork, Major League Baseball’s Senior Vice President of Minor League Operations and Development.

On Monday, a Dixie Youth league baseball game at Pepperhill Park was paused after dozens of shots rang out, sending players, spectators and coaches scrambling for cover.

that multiple vehicles carrying teenagers pulled into a parking lot, and a fistfight preceded the gunshots. No injuries have been reported.

The 15-U softball team that was at the park at the time of the incident will also be part of the May 3 event at The Joe.

North Charleston Mayor Keith Summey for the arrest of anyone involved in the shooting.

Police are still looking for suspects.

“The RiverDogs are a true community partner. Following the events of Monday night affecting three of our youth athletic teams, the RiverDogs were among the first to reach out to offer support to the young players and their families,” said North Charleston Mayor Keith Summey. “Playing at The Joe will be a much needed positive and joyful experience for our kids.”