Midlands Gives Day kicks off Tuesday

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– It’s time to give back to local non-profits this week, as Midlands Gives kicks off tomorrow! The Central Carolina community foundation helps hundreds of nonprofit organizations each year with the 18-hour giving challenge.

Last year, Midlands Gives Day raised more than $3 million, through more than 21,000 individual gifts.

At last check, more than 2,200 donations have already been made to 450 organizations, raising nearly $640,000! Visit www.midlandsgives.org to donate.