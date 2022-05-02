SC7 Expedition in July hopes to help residents gain an appreciation for the outdoors

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– A 30-day expedition across the Palmetto State this July is hoping to help residents gain an appreciation for the outdoors and protect South Carolina’s wildlife. The third annual SC7 Expedition follows the Palmetto Trail from the mountains to the sea.

The expedition highlights the so-called “Carolina 7,” named for the seven geographic wonders unique to the Palmetto State. Along this year’s route, the expedition team will hold multiple public events, three world record-breaking events, the “Adventure Out” weekend in Charleston and a finish line celebration.

If you’re interested in participating in any of the events between July 1-30, visit southcarolina7.com.