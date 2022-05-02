SCDPS urges safety during Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– May is Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month, and drivers are being urged to share the road. The South Carolina Department of Public Safety tell us motorcyclists deaths accounted for 14% of all highway deaths in 2020. More than 5,500 motorcyclists were killed in traffic crashes in 2020, an 11% increase from 2019.

So far this year, SCDPS has reported 38 motorcyclists fatalities. The department urges both drivers and motorcyclists to share the road, and for motorcyclists to make themselves visible, wear a helmet and always ride sober.