Columbia man sentenced after pleading guilty to fentanyl charge

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Department of Justice says a Columbia man has been sentenced to four years in federal prison after pleading guilty to possession with intent to distribute and distribution of fentanyl.

According to investigators, an undercover ATF agent bought 27.687 grams of fentanyl from 31-year-old Jordan Davis Williams in Columbia. Authorities say Williams is sentenced to 48 months in federal prison, followed by three years of court-ordered supervision.

Officials say this case was investigated by the Richland County Sheriff’s Department and ATF.