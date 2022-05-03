Consumer News: Cost of summer camp expected to skyrocket, scam alert out for those looking for a new home

Consumer News with ABC Columbia is brought to you by Grow Financial.

CNN– If you’re ready for summer and ready for the good times, your bank account better be ready too. The cost of summer camps are expected to skyrocket this year. Experts say you can expect to pay up to 15% more to get the kids out of your hair. A lot of that is because of inflation, but it’s also due to good old fashioned supply and demand. More families than ever are looking to send their kids off to get the interactions they missed out on when many camps closed down. About 26 million kids are expected to enroll in camps this summer.

ABC NEWS– An alarming consumer alert is out for all home buyers tonight. A growing scheme is taking advantage of those trying to secure a new home or apartment, fast. While buyers are facing low inventory, many are eager to make a deal as soon as they can. That’s leaving those with open wallets also open to fraud. ABC’s Rebecca Jarvis has the details.