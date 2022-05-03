Officials react after draft of Supreme Court opinion on Rowe v. Wade is leaked

ABC NEWS– The U.S. Supreme Court is confirming the bombshell leak of a draft opinion, which apparently reflects that the conservative majority is poised to overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade decision, is authentic. The court cautions the draft opinion is not final. President Joe Biden says he is “concerned” that, after almost 50 years, a woman’s right to choose is on the line at the nation’s highest court. Emotions are running high across country.

ABC’s Faith Abubey has the latest from the Supreme Court.