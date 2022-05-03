SLED: Newberry County woman accused of breach of trust, forgery

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– On Tuesday, agents with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division says a woman from Newberry County is charged with breach of trust and forgery.

According to investigators, 50-year-old Jessica Nichols Murphy was serving as treasurer for the Gallman Elementary School Parent Teacher Organization and wrote herself checks from the GES PTO. According to officials, Murphy is accused of writing herself 11 checks, forging the signatures and initials of the GES PTO president and vice president. She received $5,302.41 from the forged checks, according to warrants.