Local Living: Celebrate Teacher Appreciation Week, First Thursday on Main takes place this week and more!

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– It’s time to thank all the hard working teachers out there for everything they’ve done for our children this school year. It’s Teacher Appreciation Week, so be sure to show a teacher how grateful you are for all their dedication to education. If you’re a teacher yourself, there are many freebies and discounts available to you all week long. Staples is giving away free teacher gift boxes full of supplies and coupons. Michaels, Crocs, Vineyard Vines, J Crew and Levis also all have deals for teachers.

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– An annual event dedicated to some Cajun cooking is coming back ashore in the Capital City this weekend. The Rosewood Crawfish Festival kicks off this Saturday from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. The festival is moving down Rosewood Drive to the State Fairgrounds. The festival will include an artist’s village, live music and plenty of food, 10,000 pounds of fresh Louisiana crawfish to be exact! Tickets are $10, and there will be a $5 charge for parking in the Fairgrounds.

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Riverbanks Zoo and Garden invites runners to “take strides” for wildlife conservation. The 7th annual Riverbanks Run is this Saturday, May 7, starting at roughly 7:15 a.m. The 5k route will wind through the park’s back roads, cross the Saluda River, then pass some of the zoo’s most popular animal habitats. Participants must register in advance, online the Riverbanks Zoo’s website. General admission is $45, and all proceeds will help support ongoing wildlife conservation and education efforts at the Riverbanks Zoo and Garden.

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– It’s a new month in Columbia, and that means another First Thursday on Main! Businesses in downtown Columbia will stay open late, offer specials, entertainment and more this Thursday night. It goes from 6-10 p.m. from the 1200 block of Maine Street with the Whig to the 1700 block with the Gallery at City Hall.