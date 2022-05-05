RCSD announces several arrests connected to 2022 homicides

RCSD Presser 5 5 22 Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott announces arrests made in 2022 homicide investigations

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– At a press conference Thursday afternoon, Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott announced the arrest of 10 men involved in four separate homicides this year.

On January 10, deputies with the Richland County Sheriff’s Department say they responded to a home on Hickory Hill Road in Eastover after a welfare check led to the discovery of a body of an 81-year-old man. Authorities say Lewis Jenerette was shot and killed, and an investigation led to the arrest of 18-year-old Jadon Harper. He is charged with murder, burglary and grand larceny.

According to investigators, Harper and others broke into the home, killed Jenerette, burglarized his home and stole his vehicle. Authorities say 18-year-old Andre Arthur, 19-year-old Chance Jones, 19-year-old Durya Perry and 19-year-old Trenton Morris are each charged with murder and burglary.

Authorities say Morris, also known as “Cuttabutt,” faces charges from an April 16 shooting in the 1500 block of Longwood Road. Investigators say the shooting claimed the life of 19-year-old Khalief Haltiwanger. According to investigators, Haltiwanger was exiting a vehicle when the other occupants of the vehicle shot him. Deputies say Morris, along with 23-year-old Dedrick Garrick and 24-year-old Narelius Stephens, are all charged with murder, robbery and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

In another investigation from just after midnight on February 19, deputies say they responded to the 1600 block of Longcreek Drive. Responding deputies say they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim, 19-year-old Saveon Robinson, was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities say 19-year-old Jayun Harrison, 20-year-old Winston Lobban and 19-year-old Jamaris Quattlebaum have been charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Investigators say Quattlebaum is also charged in connection with a March 29 shooting in the 1500 block of St. Andrews Road. He faces charges including attempted murder, in connection with this incident.

Another shooting investigation comes from April 17, when deputies say they responded to the 8100 block of Garners Ferry Road and found a 17-year-old shot in the breezeway of an apartment building. the victim, Desmond Wilson, was pronounced dead on the scene. Authorities say 17-year-old Jonathan Paul Johnson Jr. is charged as an adult, facing murder for the shooting. He was booked into the juvenile wing of the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center, but investigators are still looking for another individual wanted in connection with this case.

Sheriff Leon Lott says these arrests of young people show a need for change within the community.

“If you look at the names of those we have arrested, not one is over 25 years old. This senseless gun violence is not going to stop until something changes with our kids,” Sheriff Lott said. “We have a 19-year-old charged with two different murders within 4 months. Nothing will change until the mindset of our community and our children changes. There is a complete disregard for human life right now across this country. It is not just a Richland County problem but the change needs to start somewhere. I’m asking our citizens to be a part of that change and help find solutions to this.”