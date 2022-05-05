SCAG: Brother of Clemson head football coach accused of distributing child sexual abuse material

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– According to the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office, the brother of Clemson Head Football Coach Dabo Swinney is accused of distributing child sexual abuse material.

Investigators say Henry Swinney III was arrested following a tip from the Center for Missing and Exploited Children. According to the Attorney General’s Office, he is charged with one count of criminal exploitation of a minor, which is punishable by up to ten years in prison.