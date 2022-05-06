Authorities looking for Tampa murder suspect who could be in Upstate SC

Mike Olson,

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– A 22-year-old out of Tampa, Florida is wanted for first degree murder, and the U.S. Marshals say they have reason to believe he could be in the Upstate or along the border of North Carolina. Authorities say Sherron David McCombs Jr. is wanted after his involvement in two shootings that happened in Tampa back in November 2021 and January 2022.

Sherron Mccombs Wanted Homicide Suspect 050522

Authorities looking for Sherron McCombs Jr.
Image: SLED

He’s believed to be armed and dangerous. If you have any information, call 1-800-873-TIPS (1-800-873-8477). Tips can also be submitted to crimestopperstb.com.

