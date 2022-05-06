Brother of Clemson Head coach accused of distributing child pornography

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — The brother of Clemson head football coach Dabo Swinney has been arrested, accused of distributing child pornography.

The State Attorney General’s office announced Henry Swinney was arrested following a tip from the Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

According to an arrest warrant, Swinney distributed child sexual abuse material through a quote “mega” file sharing link.

The Attorney General’s office tells us Swinney is charged with one count of Criminal Exploitation of a Minor which is punishable by up to ten years in prison if he is convicted.