Consumer News: Study finds college graduates overestimate salaries at their first job

CNN– A new study released this week shows college graduates have some pretty unrealistic expectations about their first job. As millions prepare to walk across the stage at commencement, the survey shows they may not be ready for the real world. The survey by “Real Estate Witch” shows students expect to make six figures at their first job, when the reality is half of that. The survey shows the undergraduate class of 2022, across all majors, overestimate their starting salaries by 88%. Journalism graduates had the most unrealistic expectations, overestimating their starting salaries by 139%.

ABC NEWS– Some popular financial TikTokers are telling followers about “cash stuffing” to create a way to stay on a budget. It not only holds people accountable for their financial decisions, but also creates a way to reflect on how far you’ve come on your money saving and budgeting journey. ABC’s Erielle Reshef has the details.