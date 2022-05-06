Former VP Mike Pence speaks on Supreme Court draft leak in Rock Hill

CNN– Former Vice President Mike Pence visited the Palmetto State on Thursday and spoke about the leaked draft opinion from the Supreme Court over Roe v. Wade. During a National Day of Prayer service at Lakewood Baptist Church in Rock Hill, Pence said he supports overturning the landmark decision and hopes the court takes action.

Opponents say overturning the decision will put more lives at risk.

If overturned, South Carolina is likely to ban abortion after six weeks of pregnancy.