LIST: Midlands school districts dismissing early due to storms

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Due to thunderstorms working their way into the area, several Midlands school districts are dismissing students early Friday.

The following school districts are dismissing students one hour early.

Lexington County School District 1 All schools dismissing one hour early

Lexington County School District 2 Elementary school dismissing at 1:10 p.m. Middles schools dismissing at 2:10 p.m. High schools dismissing at 2:50 p.m.

Lexington County School District 3 Batesburg-Leesville Primary School dismissing at 1:15 p.m. Batesburg-Leesville Elementary School dismissing at 1:30 p.m. Batesburg-Leesville Middle School dismissing at 2 p.m. Batesburg-Leesville High School dismissing at 2:15 p.m.

Lexington School District 4 Early Childhood Center dismissing at 1 p.m. Sandhills Primary/Elementary dismissing at 1:15 p.m. Francis Mack Intermediate dismissing at 2:30 p.m. Sandhills Middle School dismissing at 2:00 p.m. Swansea High Freshman Academy dismissing at 2:15 a.m. Swansea High School dismissing at 2:30 p.m.

Lexington-Richland School District 5 All intermediate schools dismissing at 1:30 p.m. All elementary schools dismissing at 1:45 p.m. Academy for Success dismissing at 2:20 p.m. All middle school dismissing at 2:30 p.m. Spring Hill High School dismissing at 2:30 p.m. All other high schools dismissing at 2:45 p.m.

School District of Newberry County Elementary schools dismissing at 1 p.m. Middle and high schools dismissing at 1:30 p.m.