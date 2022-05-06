Local Living: Riverbanks Run this Saturday, Wine Walk in Lexington and more!

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Riverbanks Zoo and Garden invites runners to “take strides” for wildlife conservation. The 7th annual Riverbanks Run is this Saturday, May 7, starting at roughly 7:15 a.m. The 5k route will wind through the park’s back roads, cross the Saluda River, then pass some of the zoo’s most popular animal habitats. Participants must register in advance, online the Riverbanks Zoo’s website. General admission is $45, and all proceeds will help support ongoing wildlife conservation and education efforts at the Riverbanks Zoo and Garden.

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Also happening this weekend is the 11th annual Wine Walk at the Icehouse Amphitheater in Lexington. The event starts this Saturday at 6 p.m., and goes until 10. Tickets are $35 or $40 at the door, and includes music, a variety of wine tastings, and a commemorative wine glass. There will also be food vendors at the amphitheater. Everyone attending must be 21-years-old and have a valid ID to enter.

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina State Museum is inviting you to enjoy a one-of-a-kind night to watch a lunar eclipse! On Sunday, May 15 through the early hours of Monday, May 16, a lunar eclipse will be visible in Columbia’s night sky, and the museum is opening its doors after-hours to watch the event. The lunar eclipse will begin around 10:30 p.m., and guests will be able to see the “blood moon” turn a dark red color as it travels through the earth’s shadow. You can get your tickets now by visiting scmuseum.org/events/lunar-eclipse-night.

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– A huge round of applause for the Midlands residents who came out and participated in the Columbia-Richland Fire Department’s annual “Firetruck Pull” this past weekend. Officials tell us more than $19,000 was raised to help fight against pediatric cancers. Those funds will now be used by the organization “Curing Kids Cancer” to support pediatric cancer research and patient care at Prisma Health Children’s Hospital-Midlands.