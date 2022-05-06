Police investigating armed robbery at University of South Carolina campus

UofSC PD armed robbery suspects Armed robbery suspects. Image: Midlands Crimestoppers

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– University of South Carolina Police need your help identifying two suspects involved in an armed robbery on campus. We’re told it happened near Davis and Petigru Colleges on April 22 after 10 p.m.

Police say the victim was walking towards the Russell House when two young black males approached him from behind, showing what the victim thought was a handgun and demanding money. The suspects were captured on video surveillance at a nearby parking garage minutes after the robbery.

Anyone who can help identify the suspects or has any information is asked to contact Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC or submit a tip online at crimesc.com.