Revente celebrates 30th anniversary during Small Business Week

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– As Small Business Week comes to a close, one business in Five Points celebrated a milestone occasion. Revente, a consignment store that opened in 1992, recognized its 30th anniversary.

Current owner Heather Burns took over in 2001 and started a website during the pandemic for the store. We asked her why she thinks the store has been able to be popular for so long.

Revente also has a sister store next door, Sid and Nancy, which is aimed at a younger crowd. Burns says none of the items stick around in the store for long, but designer handbags seem to be the most popular.

Columbia Mayor Daniel Rickenmann says entrepreneurs should look at empty spaces in the city, especially Five Points, when trying to start a business.