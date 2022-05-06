SCAG: Chapin man charged with exploitation of a vulnerable adult, breach of trust

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– According to South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson, a Chapin man was arrested for exploitation of a vulnerable adult and breach of trust with fraudulent intent value of $10,000 or more. Authorities say 50-year-old David Gregory Crider was booked into the Lexington County Detention Center Friday.

Investigators say Crider held power of attorney for the victim, who was a resident of the Memory Care unit at Wellmore of Lexington, between October 1, 2021 and March 15, 2022. During this time, authorities say Crider improperly used the victim’s funds and assets.

Officials say the exploitation of a vulnerable adult charge carries a penalty of up to five years in prison and/or a fine of up to $5,000. The breach of trust charge is punishable by up to 10 years in prison or a fine at the court’s discretion.