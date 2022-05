Threat of thunderstorms cancels Taste of Newberry event

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Because of the potential threat for strong storms sweeping through this evening, the Taste of Newberry has been canceled. It was scheduled to kick off at 5 p.m.on Main Street in downtown Newberry.

Due to the threat of strong thunderstorms, tonight's Taste of Newberry event has been cancelled. It will not be rescheduled. While the streets will no longer be closed, we invite you to shop and dine tonight downtown for First Fridays! pic.twitter.com/nnxerYH36T — City of Newberry, SC (@CityofNewberry) May 6, 2022

Event organizers tell us the annual event will not be rescheduled.