Deadly pedestrian vehicle strike and shooting on Fairfield Road

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – The Richland County Sheriff’s Department received reports of shots fired on Fairfield Road.

When deputies arrived on scene they found a deceased individual near the roadway. Investigators determined that the individual was struck by a vehicle.

The events leading up to the collision are under investigation. If you have any information call 1-888-CRIME-SC.

