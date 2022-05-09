Curtis speaks with Hall of Famer Mike Singletary about his non-profit to help the youth

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – A Pro Football Hall of Famer is hitting a different field to help make a difference with the youth in our community.

Curtis spoke with Mike Singletary, Founder & President of “Changing Our Perspective,” about what his non-profit aims to accomplish.

The former linebacker of the Chicago Bears spoke about giving adolescents from under resourced communities new opportunities and tools to create change with help from the non-profit’s network partners like Microsoft, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois, among others.

For more information on how you can help, visit its website.