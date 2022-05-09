Marriott to offer private homes for rent in attempt to compete with Airbnb

CNN– The world’s largest hotel company is trying to take on Airbnb by offering private homes to rent. Marriott International has signed up 60,000 properties to add to its 1.5 million hotel rooms.

By comparison, Marriott’s initial offering is considerably smaller than Airbnb’s six million listings, but Marriott says all of its properties come with its guarantees, as well as its loyalty rewards program.

In many cases travelers can also receive hotel benefits, like access to resort amenities, without having to go inside a lobby.