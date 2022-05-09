Nationwide baby formula shortage getting worse

CNN– The nationwide shortage of baby formula continues to get worse. In early April, the out of stock rate jumped to 31%, according to Datasembly, the retail inventory experts.

In six states, more than half of baby formula supplies were completely sold out. Those states are Iowa, the Dakotas, Missouri, Texas and Tennessee. CVS confirmed Saturday that it is limiting customers to three toddler and infant formulas per transaction.

Target says it has limited baby formula purchases to four units per customer for online sales.