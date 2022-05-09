Orangeburg County School District hosting career fair this month

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Orangeburg County School District is hosting a festival style career fair for certified and classified employees this month. Officials with the school district say the career fair will take place on Saturday, May 21 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School football field.

The school district says it is looking to hire certified teachers, teacher assistants, special education staff, save the children staff, media specialists, secretaries, bookkeepers, math & reading interventionists, occupational therapists, nurses, food service staff, custodians, counselors, bus drivers, HVAC technicians and executive assistants. Interviews will be conducted on site and jobs may be offered to top candidates, according to officials.

According to OCSD, a $3,000 sign on bonus will be offered for certified teachers in the upcoming school year.

“We had a great turnout in March at our certified career fair with nearly 200 attendees. We are excited to have the chance to host another event,” Ernest Holiday, Assistant Superintendent for Human Resources, commented. “This is our first ever combined certified and classified career fair as a consolidated district, and we are hopeful to have another great turnout. We already have over 100 individuals signed up, and we hope to have even more to join us for a career path here at OCSD.”

Several food truck vendors will also be at the event, with lunch and desserts available for purchase from 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

Those interested in working for the school district are encouraged to register ahead of time and bring copies of their resume and cover letter with them, but walk-ins are also welcome. Walk-in candidates cannot be guaranteed a same-day interview, according to OCSD.

You can register for the event online.