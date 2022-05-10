Columbia Police continue searching for suspects in deadly shooting

Rochelle Dean,
Tiana Jones Murder Victim Cpd

Image: Columbia Police Department/ Courtesy of Nelson Funeral Home

Image: Columbia Police Department/ Courtesy of Nelson Funeral Home

Columbia, SC (WOLO) —Columbia Police are still searching for answers in the death of a Midlands woman that took place last month.

Investigators with CPD say 24 year old Tiana Jones was shot and killed at the Latimer Manor Apartments on Lorick Circle on April 29th.

Columbia Police officers say Jones died before she could be taken the hospital.

If you have any information that might be able to assistance in ongoing investigation…call Crimestoppers anonymously at 1-888 CRIME-SC.

 

