Law enforcement officers from across SC recognized at awards ceremony in Lexington

Strom Thurmond Awards "Strom Thurmond Awards for Excellence in Law Enforcement" Image: Rich Wandover/ABC Columbia

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Some special law enforcement officers from across the state were honored Wednesday. This afternoon in Lexington, the annual “Strom Thurmond Awards for Excellence in Law Enforcement” took place.

The event recognizes those in South Carolina whose performance demonstrates the highest ideals of excellence in the line of duty. A new group of heroes were applauded for their work on Wednesday.

Late Senator Strom Thurmond established the awards ceremony back in 1983. The awards are given in four categories including city officer, county officer, state and federal officer.