Lexington 2 superintendent resigns

Lexington Co., S.C. (WOLO)–Lexington School District Two is in the market for a new superintendent.

Wednesday evening the district’s board of trustees announced the resignation of Dr. Nicholas Wade.

Dr. Wade says he is leaving to pursue new professional opportunities.

It’s been a short stay, he only joined the district in 2020.

Barry Bolen will serve as interim superintendent starting May 12th.

He’s no stranger to the role, he was the district’s superintendent from 2000 to 2008.