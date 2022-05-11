RCSD on scene of shooting that injured one person on West Beltline Boulevard

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Richland County Sheriff’s Department says deputies are on the scene of a shooting that took place in the 3800 block of West Beltline Boulevard.

Deputies say they responded to the scene around 4:30 p.m. Authorities say one person was injured, and they were taken to the hospital.

Deputies say the scene is active, and they are asking to the public to stay away from the area.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to submit a tip to Crimestoppers at crimesc.com.