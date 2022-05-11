Toddler dies after apparently falling into septic tank

Associated Press (AP)

GAFFNEY, S.C. (AP) – A toddler visiting with his family from New York died Tuesday after he apparently fell into a septic tank in South Carolina. Cherokee County Coroner Dennis Fowler said 2-year-old Hawkins Abercrombie, of Calcium, New York, was pronounced dead on arrival at the hospital. Authorities says the child’s mother noticed him missing while they visited with friends in Gaffney. During a search, they noticed the lid on a septic tank was upside down. When the lid was removed, they found a pacifier floating in the water. The toddler was later found underwater. An investigation into the incident continues. An autopsy will be performed to determine a cause of death.

