Kevin McCarthy, four GOP colleagues, subpoenaed to testify before House Select Committee investigating January 6 attack

ABC NEWS– Top House Republican Kevin McCarthy has been subpoenaed, along with four of his GOP colleagues, to testify before the House Select Committee investigating the January 6 attack on the Capitol. The rare move marks a turning point in the the House Select Committee’s probe, as the panel is poised to begin a series of public hearings starting next month.

ABC’s Faith Abubey has the latest.